Man arrested after gardaí seize drugs worth €50,000 in Dublin

Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí have arrested one man and seized drugs worth about €50,000 during a search operation in Dublin.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Clontarf Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has since been released and is expected to appear before Dublin District Court later this month to face charges in relation to the investigation.

Garda Drugs Unit at Clontarf Station seize quantities of cocaine and cannabis worth approximately €50k in a residential property in Artane, Dublin on Friday evening as part of #OperationTara. One man was arrested. The investigation is ongoing. #keepingpeoplesafe pic.twitter.com/Xqidy4Xfuz — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 16, 2022

During searches of a residential property on Friday in Artane, gardaí seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis along with other drug preparation items.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to FSI for analysis.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.