Irish entrepreneurs travel to Oxford for annual EY retreat

More than 100 Irish entrepreneurs travelled to Oxford on Sunday for the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year chief executive retreat, in what is believed to be the largest unofficial trade mission to leave Ireland.

The retreat, focusing on ambition, will see the entrepreneurs spend the week in Oxford and London participating in events led by UK business leaders, Oxford University academics and the Irish diaspora.

Attendees include the 24 EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 finalists representing all business sectors across Ireland who together employ more than 2,700 people and generate annual revenues of €150 million. Other guests include a large number of former EY Entrepreneur winners and finalists.

The agenda for the week includes speeches on leadership from golfer and former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, talks on Brexit uncertainty and executive education sessions.

“For our 21st year of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme in Ireland, we have chosen the UK as our destination, given the quality and diversity of leading education and the entrepreneurial landscape, the significance of Brexit on the agendas of all businesses in Ireland, and the importance of economic relations between our neighbouring islands,” said EY Entrepreneur of the year partner lead, Kevin McLoughlin.