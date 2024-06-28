Union overseeing pilots’ group tells other Aer Lingus staff to work as normal

Both sides in the Aer Lingus pilots’ pay row will return to the Labour Court on Monday in the latest bid to end a dispute that has forced the cancellation of almost 400 flights. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The trade union which Ialpa (Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association) is a part of has informed its other members at Aer Lingus that they are required to report for work as normal during Saturday’s strike action and warned them against taking part in pickets or speaking to the media.

In guidance issued to its more than 1,000 members of cabin crew at the company, Fórsa assured the staff that “our pilot colleagues understand that cabin crew are required to work as normal as they are not included in the dispute”.

It makes it clear that any staff who have not balloted for industrial action must work normally even though that may require them to pass a picket.

It says staff should report for work and, if their flight is cancelled, make themselves available to be put on standby or perform other duties.

The document, which is in the form of an Q&A, cautioned against participating in pickets as a show of solidarity, saying members should call to the Ialpa offices to deliver personal messages of support instead and direct any queries from members of the media to the company or union press offices.

“The picket line will be confined to pilots and Fórsa staff,” the staff were told. “Cabin crew members can call into the office at Woodford to show support to their pilot colleagues. This would be done within crews’ own time and outside of your work hours.

“In line with company policies, as cabin crew are not in dispute, it is important not to engage with media outlets. We would advise that you tell them to contact the Aer Lingus press office and Fórsa head office for all media queries,” the guidance continued.

The document made it clear that staff would be paid for the work they were rostered to do if they reported as normal and that if they were required to perform alternative work they should ask for training if required.

It also provided a range of guidance on permitted changes to their shifts and provisions for staff who might find themselves unexpectedly spending nights abroad as a result of flight cancellations or rescheduling.

More than 100 flights scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled by Aer Lingus.

As is standard in disputes, it suggested, no member should perform any work normally performed by those on strike.

In additions to Fórsa, which also represents a significant number of middle managers at the airline, Siptu, Unite and Connect all have members at Aer Lingus. None is directly involved in the dispute.

Siptu said it had not received any specific requests from Ialpa up until Thursday but that its members would “not do anything to undermine the dispute Ialpa have with Aer Lingus”.

Unite, which like Connect represents craft workers working in engineering and other areas of the company, said only that where one of its members felt they could not pass a picket it was the union’s policy to support that person.

One union official suggested that where action was taken against a union member declining to pass a picket related to the industrial action in which they were directly involved, the cases tended to be dealt with in any eventual settlement.