Aer Lingus passengers face about 122 further flight cancellations next week

Around 20,000 more Aer Lingus passengers face disruption next week when the airline will cancel 122 further flights as it continues to grapple with pilots’ industrial action over pay.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association are on a strict work to rule in a campaign to win 20 per cent pay rises from the company.

Aer Lingus confirmed on Friday that it would drop 122 services over five days next week, Wednesday July 3rd to Sunday July 7th, to preserve as many flights as possible in the face of the pilots’ action.

The airline did not say how many customers would be affected, but the figure is likely to be around 20,000. At this time of year, Aer Lingus carries 40,000 passengers daily on 220 flights.

“These cancellations will be implemented today,” said the airline, adding that it would contact affected customers, while details will also be available on its website’s travel advisory page.

“Customers impacted by these latest cancellations between July 3rd and July 7th will be given the option to change their flights for free. They will also be able to claim a refund or voucher,” Aer Lingus said.

The company will inform customers and travel agents of these options as well as publishing details on its website.

The latest announcement brings to 392 the number of flights that Aer Lingus has cancelled as a result of the pay row with its pilots.

It follows the failure this week of efforts to resolve the bitter dispute that included talks between the parties and separate meetings at the Labour Court.

Pilots are seeking pay rises they say will cost the airline less than €5 million but Aer Lingus maintains the bill could be around €40 million a-year extra.

The union began a work to rule this week and plans to strike for eight hours on Saturday June 29th, prompting the airline to cancel 270 flights in total up to Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ialpa vowed to step up industrial action on Thursday after five hours of talks between the sides failed to break the deadlock.

Tens of thousands of passengers have been hit, but the airline maintains that cancellations are needed to protect as many flights as possible.

Meanwhile Fórsa, the trade union which the Irish Air Line Pilots Association is a part of, has informed its other members at Aer Lingus that they are required to report for work as normal during Saturday’s strike action and warned them against taking part in pickets or speaking with the media.

In guidance issued to its more than 1,000 members cabin crew at the company, Fórsa assures the staff that “our pilot colleagues understand that cabin crew are required to work as normal as they are not included in the dispute”.

It makes it clear that any staff who have not balloted for industrial action must work normally even though that may require them to pass a picket.

It says staff should report for work and, if their flight is cancelled, make themselves available to be put on standby or perform other duties.

Capt Ed Sicher, president of US trade union, the Allied Pilots Association, which has 16,000 members in American Airlines, wrote to Ialpa supporting the Irish organisation’s campaign this week.

American Airlines has just agreed 46 per cent pay rises over four years with the pilots’ union.