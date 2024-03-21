Proposed new public service pay deal seems set to be ratified after Siptu members back agreement

Overall 19 unions representing staff in the public service are carrying out or have carried out a ballot of members on the terms of the proposed €3.6bn pay deal

The proposed new public service pay agreement seems set to be ratified by the trade union movement next week after members of Siptu became the latest to vote in favour of the deal. Siptu said on Thursday that the proposed agreement had been backed by more than 90 per cent of its members who work in the public service.

Last week members of Fórsa – the largest public service union – voted in favour of the deal by 94 per cent to 6 per cent. Primary level teachers who are members of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) backed the proposed agreement by 82 per cent to 18 per cent. Earlier this week members of the Prison Officers’ Association backed the agreement by 97 per cent.

Overall 19 unions representing staff in the public service are carrying out or have carried out a ballot of members on the terms of the proposed €3.6 billion pay deal.

Ultimately the decision on whether to accept the deal will be made by the public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) based on the aggregate of the results of ballots held by the 19 unions. The public services committee of Ictu is scheduled to meet on March 25th. However, given the outcome of the ballots in the larger public service unions such as Fórsa, Siptu and the INTO, the proposed agreement now seems set to be ratified.

Speaking at the Siptu count centre on Thursday the union’s deputy general secretary John King said that the agreement “signifies a significant improvement in pay for public service workers, safeguards against job outsourcing and privatisation, and offers a mechanism to address local claims and disputes”.

“It addresses the current cost-of-living and inflation challenges while enhancing the terms and conditions for Siptu members in the public service.”

The Minister for Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe, last month described the agreement reached with public service trade unions as “progressive” and “fair”. He forecast that the new pay deal would cost €3.6 billion over four budget years.

The proposed deal provides for:

• A general round increase in annualised basic salary for all public servants of 2.25 per cent or €1,125, whichever is greater, backdated to January 1st, 2024;

• A general round increase in annualised basic salary for all public servants of 1 per cent on June 1st, 2024;

• A general round increase in annualised basic salary for all public servants of 1 per cent or €500, whichever is greater, on October 1st, 2024;

• A general round increase in annualised basic salary for all public servants of 2 per cent or €1,000, whichever is greater, on March 1st, 2025;

• A general round increase in annualised basic salary for all public servants of 1 per cent on August 1st, 2025.