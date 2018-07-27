UK property fund plans another €63m of deals in Ireland

Primary Health Properties has invested in five Irish primary care centres since 2016
Earlier this month, Primary Health Properties said it would provide more than €22 million in development funding for a new primary care centre in Bray. Photograph: iStock

Earlier this month, Primary Health Properties said it would provide more than €22 million in development funding for a new primary care centre in Bray. Photograph: iStock

 

London-listed Primary Health Properties, a real-estate investment trust that has invested in five Irish primary care centres in the past two years, is working on an almost further €63 million of deals in the Republic.

In a presentation to analysts this week, the company said that it has an additional €39 million of acquisitions currently going through the legal process, with a further €24 million in the pipeline.

Group managing director Harry Hyman said that he would be “disappointed” if the company hadn’t invested €100 million in Ireland by the time its full-year results were published next February. The company is ultimately targeting between €150-€160 million of primary care assets in the Republic, he said.

“As we build our portfolio, more people know about us. It isn’t that there isn’t competition, we don’t want to overpay, but being able to forward deals is a definite advantage in the Irish market because there is a real lack of development finance in Ireland,” Mr Hyman said on a call with analysts as the company unveiled interim results this week.

Bray development

Earlier this month, Primary Health Properties said it would provide more than €22 million in development funding for a new primary care centre in Bray, Co Wicklow, with three-quarters of the rent roll set to come from the HSE under a 25-year lease. The remainder of the space will be let by a GP practice, pharmacy, coffee shop and car park operator.

The fund entered the Irish market in October 2016 after purchasing a then newly built 2,800sq m centre in Tipperary for €6.7 million.

Earlier this year, Primary Health Properties raised $115 million (€129 million) through a share sale to fund further deals in Britain and Ireland.

The FTSE 250-listed property trust currently owns 308 properties valued at over £1.4 billion, with its portfolio delivering £37.4 million of rental income for the first six months of the year, up from £34.8 million for the same period in 2017. The company’s three completed Irish assets were valued at £33.4 million at the end of June.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.