UK flights ‘will not be able to land in Ireland’ without post-Brexit deal

Flights from UK carriers will not be permitted to land in the Republic in the event of a hard Brexit unless a separate deal to cover aviation is struck with the UK government, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has confirmed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday that the Government was stepping up preparations for a disorderly Brexit, and warned “planes would not fly” in the event of a hard Brexit with no withdrawal agreement struck.

Both the Republic and the UK are signatories of the Chicago Convention which provides that flights originating in one state may overfly another signatory state. In response to queries from The Irish Times, the IAA confirmed this would remain the case after Brexit.

In the event of a hard Brexit, where no withdrawal agreement is struck, a spokesman for the IAA said: “There would need to be a new agreement in place to maintain the existing level of connectivity between Europe and the UK.”

Asked to clarify whether this would mean another agreement would be needed for UK flights to land in the Republic and other EU states, the spokesman said: “Regarding EU/UK flights, yes, another agreement or the reinstatement of old bi-lateral agreements would need to be in place if a hard Brexit occurs, to provide for connectivity between Europe and the UK.”

The spokesman pointed out that “there is no World Trade Organisation (WTO) fall-back position for aviation traffic rights in the event of a hard Brexit”, and said this had been conveyed to the Government and the European Commission.

“The IAA has highlighted to the Government and the European Commission that there is no WTO fall-back position for aviation traffic rights in the event of a hard Brexit,” he said. This is understood by the Government and European Commission at negotiating level.”

This position was backed up by the European Commission, which said EU rules in the field of air transport will no longer apply to the UK after Brexit, which would have “consequences in the different areas of air transport”.

In order to keep an EU operating licence, for example, certain conditions must be met. “The conditions include, among others, the need to have one’s principal place of business within an EU member state,” it said.

The airline must also be “majority owned and effectively controlled” by EU member states. “If the conditions are no longer fulfilled as a consequence of the United Kingdom becoming a third country, the operating licence at issue will no longer be valid,” it said.

“Air carriers of the United Kingdom will no longer enjoy traffic rights under any air transport agreement to which the union is a party, be it to or from the territory of the United Kingdom, be it to or from the territory of any of the EU member states.”

Furthermore, air carriers of the EU member states “will no longer enjoy traffic rights to or from the territory of the United Kingdom”.

It is for these reasons that low cost carrier easyJet has established a headquarters in Austria. Other British carriers include Flybe, Jet2, Virgin Atlantic, and Aer Lingus parent British Airways.

Stephen Booth, director of policy and research with Open Europe, which describes itself as a “non-partisan and independent policy think tank”, said he was confident a deal would be struck between the UK and the EU as “both sides” want to avoid grounded flights.

“There is a theoretical risk that you have grounded flights for everyone concerned, both on the UK side and the EU side,” he said. “But both sides have said they want to avoid that at all costs.

“The UK has talked about replicating the status quo in effect, so all rights that we currently have. I wonder whether that will be what we end up with in the negotiations, and what the EU will require in return for that. That’s the key question.”