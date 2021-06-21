Seraph Aviation places two jets with Pakistan International Airlines

Dublin-based aviation asset manager Seraph Aviation Group has successfully placed two A320-200’s with Pakistan International Airlines following a tender process.

The group, formerly known as Stellwagen Group, is a provider of aircraft management services, offering a broad range of aircraft and lease management services to customers in the airline, manufacturing and finance sectors.

Pakistan International Airlines originally tendered for eight narrow-body aircraft and received nearly 130 bids.

Following an extensive process covering technical and financial requirements, Seraph Aviation Group was successful in the process, with deliveries expected in July and August.

Seraph Aviation Group chief executive David Butler said: “We are delighted to have secured a contract for two A320-200s with Pakistan International Airlines.

“This follows a process in which we faced strong competition, but where the combination of technical ability and financial modelling achieved the highest marks.

“We look forward to delivering both aircraft in the coming months and to commencing a long and positive relationship with Pakistan International Airways.”

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, chief executive of Pakistan International Airlines, congratulated Seraph for winning “a well-contested tender” and noted that he is looking forward to a “productive long-term partnership” between the two companies.

He said PIA had an aggressive growth-based strategy in which the renewal and expansion of the fleet was central, along with consolidation on productive routes and expansion on new routes.

Seraph Aviation Group is headquartered in Dublin and has offices in Connecticut in the US, and London, England.