Ryanair to start South African recruitment drive

Ryanair is starting a recruitment drive for pilots in South Africa as the budget airline seeks crew to helm its expanding fleet of jets.

The Irish carrier will host roadshows in Johannesburg and Cape Town later this month and is looking to hire captains for Boeing 737s, according to an advertisement on its website.

Successful candidates will relocate to Europe and help staff a fleet that’s expected to increase to 580 planes from about 425 over the next six years. Air Line Pilots’ Association South Africa is “well aware” of the hiring effort and will hold off on commenting until Ryanair discloses the terms and conditions of any job offers, William Rooken-Smith, president of the Johannesburg-based labor group, said by text message.

“Despite recent labour issues, Ryanair is expanding to fill a gap left by failed airlines in Europe, so they would need to recruit in any event,” he said.

The search for pilots in far-flung countries such as South Africa comes as Dublin-based Ryanair battles with unions in Europe over pay and conditions.

While the carrier has reached a deal in the UK, chief executive Michael O’Leary warned this week that he’s prepared to cope with pilot walkouts rather than compromise the company’s low-cost model.

South African Airways, the country’s unprofitable state-owned carrier, is cutting routes as new chief executive Vuyani Jarana seeks to reduce costs. While the majority of its fleet is made up of Airbus SE models, it also includes some Boeing 737s. A spokesman for SAA didn’t respond to phone calls seeking comment.

