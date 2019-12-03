Ryanair passenger traffic grows 4% in November

Traffic at Ryanair grew 4 per cent in November, the airline said.

The main airline carried a total 10.5 million passengers last month, up from 10.1 million in 2018. Load factor - a measure of how full the airplanes are - at the airline was 96 per cent.

Ryanair’s subsidiary Lauda saw traffic rise 67 per cent to 500,000. That brought the total rise in traffic for the Ryanair group to 6 per cent.

Ryanair said its annual rolling traffic figure was 151.6 million, a 9 per cent rise.