Mount Juliet estate manager takes legal action over redundancy concerns

The manager of Mount Juliet estate has launched High Court proceedings aimed at preventing his purported dismissal from his position by way of redundancy.

Patrick O’Reilly has been employed as estate manager since 2007 by Mount Juliet Unlimited, which owns the Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny.

As well as the Jack Nicklaus-designed signature golf course, due to host the Irish Open golf tournament in May, the estate includes two hotels, high-end residences, a leisure centre and an equestrian centre.

The High Court heard on Tuesday Mr O’Reilly was informed in a meeting last month that, as part of a measure to cut costs, his employer had identified his position as one at risk of redundancy. He said he was asked by his employer to engage in a consultation process about that proposal.

He claims he has no knowledge or information about the relevant circumstances. He believes, from exchanges and correspondence, his employer is seeking to artificially create the impression that a meaningful consultation process was being conducted prior to a determination his role is being declared redundant.

Mr O’Reilly claims his employer has breached his rights under his contract of employment by failing to engage with him in a genuine and effective consultation process where his right as a key employee would be vindicated.

Represented by Richard Kean SC and Lyndon MacCann SC, instructed by Beauchamps solicitors, Mr O’Reilly claims he has not been given any genuine opportunity to engage or challenge his employer’s conclusion. He also says he is not seeking to challenge any decision on redundancy as being unlawful under the Unfair Dismissals or Redundancy Payments Acts.

The matter was briefly mentioned on Tuesday when Mr O’Reilly’s lawyers secured permission, on an ex-parte basis, from Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds to serve short notice of injunction proceedings on the defendant. The matter will return before the court later this week.