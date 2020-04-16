Future Ticketing strikes deals with Fleetwood Town and Rochdale

Irish technology developer Future Ticketing has struck deals with English Football League (EFL) clubs Fleetwood Town FC and Rochdale AFC.

Future Ticketing develops and sells software that allows organisations and events manage their own digital ticket sales.

The Tullamore, Co Offaly-based company, confirmed on Wednesday that it has signed Fleetwood and Rochdale as customers. Its partnerships with both will begin in the 2020-21 season.

Future Ticketing already supplies its software to clubs in the League of Ireland, Northern Ireland Football League, Scottish League and Vanarama National League in England.

The Fleetwood and Rochdale deals bring to 70 the number of organisations in the UK with which it now has partnerships.

Liam Holton, Future Ticketing chief executive, pointed out that the move into the EFL clubs was a natural step from its existing relationships with 23 professional soccer clubs in Ireland and Scotland.

“Our guiding philosophy is to enable our clients to have control, accountability and transparency of their customer relationships and revenue streams,” he said.

Rochdale made headlines this season with a cup run under young manager Brian Barry Murphy that included a draw with Newcastle United.

Its chief executive, David Bottomley, noted that Future Ticketing offered sophisticated software and expertise in digital ticketing and fan engagement.

Fleetwood Town, managed by Joey Barton, is seen as a strong contender for promotion to the Championship next season.

Steve Curwood, chief executive, said that fans could expect to see exciting changes to the way the club manages ticketing from the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

The EFL administers the English Football League, Carabao Cup and the Leasing. com Trophy, as well as reserve and youth teams.