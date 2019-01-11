Mike Ashley ousts Debenhams’ chairman and CEO

Shareholders ousted Debenhams’ chairman and its chief executive officer from the board in a coup engineered by billionaire Mike Ashley after the troubled UK department-store chain’s woes deepened over the holidays.

Chairman Ian Cheshire said he’d step down after more than half of shareholders at the annual general meeting Thursday voted not to re-elect him. Investors also opposed chief executive officer Sergio Bucher’s continuation as a director, though he’ll remain in the management role.

A Debenhams spokesman said two major shareholders voted against the reappointments: Ashley, the CEO of Sports Direct International, who holds a roughly 29 per cent stake; and Landmark Group , a retail and hospitality company based in Dubai, which owns 7 per cent.

Debenhams said earlier Thursday that it’s in talks with lenders as it faces at least £300 million ($382 million) of debt coming due starting next year.

The stalwart of British shopping districts, which has struggled to keep pace with Amazon. com and other online retailers, said discounting will likely impact its gross margin in the first half, following three profit warnings last year. It plans to close as many as 50 stores.

“The dramatic and sustained decline in Debenhams’ fortunes in the last three years is not simply down to wider physical retail market challenges,” Suzy Ross, senior adviser at Accenture Retail, said by email.

“Debenhams is a cautionary reminder of the criticality of the right leadership and the right set of priorities to lead in these challenging times.”

The votes came after Debenhams turned down a £40 billion loan offer from Ashley, who rescued rival UK department-store chain House of Fraser from collapse last year.

Terry Duddy, Debenhams’ senior independent director, was named interim chairman. Cheshire’s decision to step down will take place with immediate effect, Debenhams said. He was appointed chairman in April 2016.

“The board is mindful of its responsibilities to all shareholders and has full confidence in Sergio and in the management’s plan to reshape the business,” the company said in a statement.

Debenhams has a £320 million revolving-credit facility due in June 2020 and a £200 million bond maturing in July 2021. It had drawn £161 million on the facility as of September, according to the company’s full-year results. – Bloomberg