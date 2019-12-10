Have we just witnessed a ‘blow-off top’ for stock markets?

Stocktake: Fall in early December may have signified end of unsustainable euphoria

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

 

Market peaks are sometimes characterised by a burst of unsustainable euphoria – a blow-off top, to use a phrase often used in financial circles. We may have witnessed one, according to New Davis Research (NDR).

Stocks tumbled in the first days of December, ending a winning run that had seen the Dow Jones Industrial Average advance 10.5 per cent over a 74-day period. According to NDR’s analysis of previous blow-off tops, such episodes have seen the Dow post median gains of 13.4 per cent over a 61-day period.

The last such occasion occurred in the spring of 2011, when stocks spiked higher before plunging over the following months as the European sovereign debt crisis gripped markets. Autumn 2007 saw a similar burst, before the global financial crisis punctured market optimism, while a similar pattern played out shortly before the dotcom bubble burst in 2000. Today’s high valuations are also a concern, NDR cautioning that “many bull markets have ended with a rally similar to what we have seen since August”.

Of course, there have presumably been instances where large and rapid gains were followed by more of the same. Still, stocks have rallied hard in recent months; some kind of pause or pullback would not be surprising.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.