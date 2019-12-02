Are you a saver or a spender?

I think at different points in my life I have been both. I do love to spend. Money burns a hole in my pocket, but when I see something I like, want or need and it’s out of my price range, then I am good at saving money to get it.

Do you shop around for better value?

Very rarely. I’m quite impatient, so while something might be €10 cheaper down the road, if it’s in front of me there and then I tend to buy it.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

Well, I have just bought a house, but I don’t know if that’s considered extravagant anymore. Perhaps my Audi A4, which was €15,000.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My Martin guitar. It went everywhere with me and I played it on so many great stages and records that I am proud of.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

I rarely shop online, but my girlfriend always does so it’s starting to rub off on me. I like to be able to see and touch the product before confirming the purchase.

Do you haggle over prices?

If I am giving the seller a good sale in terms of buying in bulk then I have on occasion asked for a discount.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

I would have to say yes, to a degree, because I wasn’t working as much and therefore not earning as much and/or spending as much.

Do you invest in shares?

No, although I am intrigued by the cryptocurrencies, and might dabble a bit in the future.

Cash or card?

Both, although I prefer cash. I like having a wad of notes as opposed to a healthy bank balance!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought myself another guitar recently as a backup to my other one, and yes, I really like it so feel it’s great value for money.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Well, as I say, I’ve just bought my first home. That is hands down the biggest purchase I’ve ever made. I’m still waiting on the keys to move in, though. Very exciting!

Have you ever lost money?

Nothing major – a gamble here and there on a horse or playing poker in Las Vegas. Some racing enthusiasts might remember a horse named Annie Power. She was a cert to win and was lengths clear coming up to the last jump when she fell. I had €100 on her, and that’s the most money I ever put on a horse.

Are you a gambler and if so, have you ever had a big win?

Again, I wouldn’t describe myself as a gambler, but I do make the odd bet. I think my worst vice with gambling is cards – I have won $600 or $700 playing in Vegas, but I’ve lost roughly the same. Breaking even isn’t the worst thing in the world, I suppose.

Is money important to you?

No, not at all. You can’t bring it with you, so I’d sooner have friends around me who are broke and pay for them than have no one around me and keep my money to myself. Having good friends is important, and thankfully I’ve been the broke guy who was looked after by a friend just as much as I’ve been the one with the money.

How much money do you have on you now?

Ha, ha! About €11... I must hit a bank machine. Thanks for the reminder!

