Van Morrison’s entertainment company reports £1.39m pretax profit

Belfast music legend Van Morrison’s main entertainment company last year recorded pretax profits of £1.39 million (€1.63 million).

New accounts for Morrison’s Exile Productions Ltd show the 74-year old singer songwriter enjoyed another stellar year in the 12 months to the end of April, though the pretax profit marks a 61 per cent drop on profits in the previous year, which, in turn, were a third weaker than in 2017.

Knighted in 2016 for his musical achievements and services to tourism and charitable causes in Northern Ireland, Morrison’s output shows no sign of slowing down as he has just celebrated the release of Three Chords and the Truth.

The intensely private singer-songwriter added to his coffers over the past year with a busy touring schedule and two releases, You’re Driving Me Crazy and The Prophet Speaks last year.