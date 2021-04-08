NewsBrands appoints Business Post chief Colm O’Reilly as chairman

Newspaper representative body NewsBrands Ireland has appointed Business Post chief executive Colm O’ Reilly as its new chairman, and created a new vice chairman role.

Managing director of News Ireland Richard Bogie has been named as vice chairman. The new role will act as support for the chairman and chief executive Ann Marie Lenihan in driving the organisation’s strategic objectives.

The appointment of Mr O’Reilly marks the return of a publisher chair to the group. He succeeds Vincent Crowley, who is retiring from the role he took up in 2014.

Mr O’ Reilly has represented the Business Post on the NewsBrands’ management committee for three years. He has more than 25 years of management experience across media, investment management, drinks, and hospitality industries in Ireland, the UK and US.

“I am honoured to be elected as new chairman of NewsBrands Ireland in a time of great change, collaboration, and opportunity for the Irish news publishing industry,” said Mr O’Reilly.

Sustainable future

“Our member publishers recognise that industry collaboration is vital to meet the challenges facing the industry and, that by working together, we can secure a sustainable future for quality journalism.”

Ms Lenihan welcomed the appointments. “I look forward to working with them and the other members of the management committee as we enter this next phase,” she said, thanking Mr Crowley for his commitment to NewsBrands Ireland.

“We are extremely grateful to him for his effective leadership during challenging times for the industry and the instrumental role he played in fostering collaboration between news publishers.”