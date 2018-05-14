Indian packaging manufacturer to create 100 jobs in Longford

Indian packaging manufacturer Leetha Industries is to create more than 100 jobs over the next three years with the establishment of a manufacturing and supply operation in Co Longford.

The company is partnering with Food Containers Manufacturing UK to establish a facility called Red Seal Cups, which will produce Leetha’s patented range of heat resistant packaging solutions for the UK and European marketplace.

The company will recruit personnel for a range of roles from senior management to packers and warehouse staff.

Leetha Industries is a privately owned manufacturer of packaging material for the medical, foodservice and disposable packaging sectors.

Established in 1979, it is headquartered in Cochin in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Leetha employs more than 600 people at its various production facilities in southern India.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the move was “a significant investment” for Longford and the midlands region.

“The creation of 100 jobs will deliver substantial economic benefit to the region,” he said. “I’m delighted that the company has chosen to locate here and I wish Red Seal Cups great success for the future.”

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys welcomed the announcement. “I am delighted that Red Seal Cups have decided to establish a new manufacturing plant in Longford,” she said.

“This will result in the creation of more than 100 jobs over the next three years. This is a great vote of confidence in what Ireland has to offer, especially in a regional location. I wish the company every success.”