Bombardier staff in North fear job losses in global cull

Bombardier is to axe 5,000 jobs from its global workforce, prompting fears that its 4,000 strong workforce in the North could be vulnerable to yet another round of job cuts.

Bombardier said on Thursday that it had launched “a company-wide” restructuring programme focusing on “optimising production, management processes and reducing indirect costs”.

Bombardier’s Northern Ireland management team would not comment on how this might affect its operations in the North.

A spokeswoman said Bombardier’s Northern Ireland management would “take the necessary time to evaluate what this means for our aerostructures and engineering services business”.

“We will communicate with our employees in more detail over the coming weeks,” she said

But union leaders in the North already fear the worst, particularly as Bombardier has repeatedly voiced concerns about the impact a ‘no-deal’ Brexit could have on its European operations.

Stockpile

Michael Ryan, Bombardier’s president of aerostructures and engineering services, recently warned that the company might have to stockpile supply parts in the North if the UK left the European Union without a deal, saying this could cost Bombardier up to £30 million (€34 million).

The trade union Unite said the aerospace group’s latest redundancy programme was a “brutal blow” to its workforce and said it had sought immediate assurances that none of the proposed job losses will be implemented at Bombardier’s five sites in the North.

Unite’s regional coordinating officer, Susan Fitzgerald said: “As yet we have no confirmation of what it this latest announcement will mean locally.This announcement comes only two years since seven thousand jobs were cut.

“In the recent period in Northern Ireland we have witnessed the sell-off of the Tubing & Systems function, the outsourcing of IT, finance, plant engineering, canteens, facilities and security functions.”

Separately,the union has said it also fears that up to 140 jobs could be under threat at AES-owned Kilroot and Ballylumford power stations in the North.

AES has confirmed 20 redundancies but the union believes this is likely to rise.