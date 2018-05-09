Inside Business podcast: Threat to Irish timber industry as UK leaves EU

The timber industry contributes about €2.3 billion to our economy each year and supports 12,000 jobs in rural Ireland. But with some 78 per cent of the output exported overseas, it is plain that Brexit poses a serious threat.

To discuss the industry and the threat it faces, Ciarán Hancock is joined by Coillte CEO Fergal Leamy, John Murray, owner of Murray Timber, and Lucinda Creighton, MD of Vulcan Consulting on this week’s Inside Business podcast.

Inside Business podcast

But first Eoin Burke-Kennedy is here to talk about his selection of the day’s major business news, including soaring property prices, Google and Facebook backing away from political advertising and a proposed levy on diesel.

