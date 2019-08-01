Uniphar completes £24m acquisition of Durbin

Irish healthcare services company Uniphar said it had completed the acquisition of Durbin, a specialist supplier of pharmaceuticals based in the US and UK.

Durbin, which supplies more than 160 countries, will be integrated into Uniphar’s Product Access division, growing the unit to more than 170 employees and managing access programmes for 36 global manufacturers, from offices in Ireland, the UK and the US.

“This acquisition is a key strategic milestone in expanding Uniphar’s global footprint and is an important step towards achieving our ambition of becoming a global leader in the Product Access space,” said Uniphar chief executive Ger Rabbette. “Post the integration of Durbin, we believe that Uniphar will offer a compelling proposition to manufacturers seeking a commercial partner with global reach and scalable digital capabilities.”

Uniphar raised raising €135 million in its initial public offering (IPO) in July, committing £24 million (€26.7 million) from the proceeds to the purchase of Durbin.

The company has been a sourcing partner for Uniphar since 2011, and Durbin chief executive Leslie Morgan said Uniphar’s e-commerce platform and patient management system were “a key attraction” in bringing the businesses together.