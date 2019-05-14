Former NewEra head Eileen Fitzpatrick joins Bank of Ireland board

Bank of Ireland has made a new appointment to its board, with former National Treasury Management Agency executive Eileen Fitzpatrick joining from May 15th.

Ms Fitzpatrick, who headed up the NTMA’s advisory division NewEra, will also be appointed to the audit Committee and the remuneration committee of the bank.

Prior to working with NewEra, a role she held from November 2011 to January 2019, Ms Fitzpatrick was a member of the NTMA’s executive management team and director of alternative assets for the National Pensions Reserve Fund

Before joining the NTMA in 2006, she was chief executive of AIB Investment Managers and held senior roles with Goodbody Stockbrokers, National City Brokers and Montgomery Govett.

She has also held a number of non-executive positions including chairman of the Irish Association of Investment Managers, a member of the Chartered Accountants Regulatory Board, and served as a member of the Government’s Top Level Appointments Committee (TLAC). and as a member of the Governing Body of UCD.

Bank of Ireland Group chairman Patrick Kennedy welcomed Ms Fitzpatrick to the board. “She brings to the board a strong background in both the public and private sector, with extensive experience at senior executive, board and governmental level.”