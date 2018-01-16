Central Bank appoints three new directors

The Central Bank announced a number of senior appointments on Tuesday, aimed at strengthening the regulator’s ability to deliver on its financial conduct mandate. The three new directors will report to director general, financial conduct, Derville Rowland.

“Together these directors bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial regulation to these portfolios and I look forward to working with them deliver our mandate in financial conduct,” Ms Rowland said.

Gráinne McEvoy, former head of securities and markets supervision, has been appointed to the role of director of consumer protection. Ms McEvoy joined the regulator in 1997.

Seána Cunningham, former head of the enforcement advisory division and deputy head of the anti money laundering division at the Central Bank, has been appointed to the role of director of enforcement and anti-money laundering. Ms Cunningham joined the regulator in 2011, having previously worked as a solicitor for over a decade in private practice in Ireland and the UK.

Colm Kincaid has been appointed to the role of director of securities and markets supervision. Prior to this role he was head of consumer protection - policy & authorisations division and deputy head of the legal division at the Central Bank. He joined the bank in 2004 having previously practised as a solicitor in London and Dublin.

The directors will be members of the Central Bank’s senior leadership committee and will take up their roles with immediate effect.