State seeks to raise €750m in auction of Treasury bills

The State is seeking to raise €750 million through an auction of Irish Treasury bills on Thursday, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has announced.

The NTMA will offer €750 million of Irish Treasury bills maturing on December 20th. The auction will open at 9am and will run for an hour. The settlement date for successful bids will be June 21st.

The auction will be conducted on the Bloomberg Auction System and is confined to recognised primary dealers and eligible counterparties. A non-competitive auction will immediately follow the competitive auction and will close on at 4pm.