Snow joke: Shoppers in blizzard of last-minute buying

It’s yet to hit Ireland, but supermarkets across the country are already reporting a surge in business as shoppers stock up on the essentials such as bread, milk and water, amid fears that shops will close and people will be stranded as a belt of bad weather is expected to hit later today.

“ Already we are seeing increased traffic to our stores as people begin to stock up in advance of the storm and we have increased orders and deliveries to meet the rising demand,” said a spokeswoman for German supermarket chain Lidl.

However, despite the concerns, businesses are largely taking a wait and see approach to the “beast from the east”.

Lidl said it is “closely monitoring” the situation, but that all its stores will be open this week as planned.

If the chain, which has over 190 stores across Ireland, does decide to close its stores, as it did back in October for Storm Ophelia, staff will be paid for their rostered hours the group said.

“We will keep customers updated on store closures via our official Facebook page,” the spokeswoman said.

Some GP and dentist practices have stopped taking appointments for later this week, but at others it’s business as usual.

At Barrow Medical on Barrow Street in Dublin, the health practice is still taking appointments for every day this week, and will take a “wait and see” approach as to whether it should close or not.

Gerard Egan, managing director of medical and dental group Cherrywood Medical / MyMedical, is also monitoring the situation.

While acknowledging that he is “mindful” of the problems that will be posed and will be “extra cautious” as a result, his clinics on Bath Avenue and Cherrywood will be open as normal, and it will also take emergency cases should anyone find themselves in distress with any oral issue.

“We are staying open right through and we don’t have any plans to close. Our team of doctors and nurses in both clinics will be looked after and transported to work where needed,” he said.

Meanwhile Beacon Hospital in Sandyford, south Dublin, has a full contingency plan put in place by its winter planning taskforce, which covers staff accommodation, staff transport, communications, and facility preparedness. A spokeswoman says the hospital will “remain operational to ensure patient needs are met”.