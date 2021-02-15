NTMA to raise €750m in short term funds

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) is set to raise €750 million in a forthcoming auction of short-term treasury bills.

The auction will take place this Thursday, February 18th, 2021, and the NTMA will offer €750 million of Irish treasury bills maturing on August 23rd 2021.

The auction is confined to recognised primary dealers and eligible counterparties.

The NTMA expects to raise between € 16 billion and € 20 billion in the bond markets this year to cover a budget gap caused by the Government’s response to Covid-19 and potential fallout from Brexit. It raised about a third of this, or €5.5 billion, in a 10 year bond sale in January.