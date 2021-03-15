Leo Clancy appointed as chief executive of Enterprise Ireland

Leo Clancy has been named as the new chief executive of State agency Enterprise Ireland. He will succeed Julie Sinnamon who is stepping down.

Mr Clancy is currently head of technology, consumer and business services at IDA Ireland having joined it as divisional manager in 2013. Prior to this he had been service delivery director at telco Enet. He is an electronic engineer and started his career with a number of engineering, technical and service delivery roles in Ericsson.

Tánaiste and minister for enterprise Leo Varadkar congratulated Mr Clancy on his appointment. He said Enterprise Ireland has a crucial role in helping to reignite and renew the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Ms Sinnamon announced plans to step down as CEO of Enterprise Ireland early last year but stayed on longer to assist it as it sought to deal with the twin threats of the pandemic and Brexit.

Some 17,386 job losses were reported by Enterprise Ireland client companies in 2020. Overall job creation closely matched the performance in 2019, with 16,496 new roles created but once losses were stripped out, a net 872 jobs were lost in 2020. The agency is this week carrying out a virtual trade mission to mark St Patrick’s Day with over 50 events taking place across the world.