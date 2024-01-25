New home completions rose 10% to 32,695 last year

The full-year total was still short of the estimated level of demand in the market, which is typically put at 35,000-40,000. Photograph: iStock

New home completions in the State rose to more than 32,000 last year despite a wider downturn in construction across Europe.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show new dwelling completions totalled 32,695 in 2023, an increase of 10 per cent on the previous year.

This was the highest level of residential construction seen in the Republic since the Celtic Tiger era and was significantly ahead of the Government’s Housing for All target of 29,000 units for 2023.

The latest figures show there were 10,289 completions in the final quarter of last year, a rise of 13 per cent on the same period the previous year.

The number of apartments completed in 2023 was 11,642, up 28 per cent from 2022. The majority were in Dublin were the yield for investors is the strongest.

Close to six in ten completions in the final quarter and for the full year were in Dublin or the Dublin commuter belt counties of Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow. Of all completions in Dublin in 2023, almost 72 per cent were apartments.

There were 15,505 scheme dwelling completions last year, a rise of 2.4 per cent from 2022, while 5,548 single dwellings were completed, which was a growth of 0.9 per cent from 2022.

Ian Lawlor, managing director of Lotus Investment Group, said: “This morning’s report from the CSO shows there was a 10 per cent increase in housing completions last year.”

“This is good news for prospective buyers as ultimately more supply will make more homes available to them, while also keeping house price inflation in check. Given that the annual rate of national house price growth has increased in recent months, it is imperative that more supply continues to come on board,” he said.

“Dublin has been at the forefront of the growth in housing completions, contributing a substantial portion of new dwellings and apartment completions. Based on our own real-time conversations with house builders, there is still huge demand for the new developments coming to the market – both in Dublin and beyond,” he said.