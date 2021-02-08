DAA, Finance Ireland, Aer Lingus tap Covid recovery fund

Airport operator DAA, non-bank lender Finance Ireland and Aer Lingus were among 20 companies and projects that drew on €430 million of financing from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund’s (ISIF) pandemic recovery fund last year.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe unveiled the €2 billion Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund (PSRF) last May under measures to support companies through the Covid-19 crisis.

ISIF said on Monday that DAA drew on €40 million of funds, while Finance Ireland raised €17 million, Aer Lingus, €150 million and aparthotels company Staycity drew on €30 million of financing. The total for 2020 amounted to €430 million.

ISIF has a pipeline of €600 million of potential further recovery fund investments, it said.