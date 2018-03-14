South Anne Street hairdresser’s is a cut above the retail pack

A retail building suitable for trading on a number of floors at 2 South Anne Street, Dublin 2, has come on the letting market through Savills.

The five-storey building, with an overall floor area of 207sq m (2,228sq ft) and a ground floor extending to 40sq m (420sq ft), is available on a new long-term lease at an initial rent of €135,000. The current occupier, Alan Keville hair studio, will be vacating the building before July 1st.

Stephen McCarthy of Savills, who is the letting agent, said the fully fitted retail premises had all the benefits of a Grafton Street retailer but was available at a significant discount to rental levels on that street.

Apartment site in Rathmines has the right statistics

Agent Quinn Agnew is guiding in excess of €2.25 million for an apartment site at Ardee Road, off Lower Rathmines Road in Dublin 6, which is to be sold by tender on April 12th. The regular-shaped site of 0.19 acre adjoins the Central Statistics Office and St Mary’s College and is occupied by an office and stores.

Manus Agnew of the selling agent says that while the site would accommodate 18 to 21 apartments, the density “may alter and/or increase” following the publication of new guidelines, including favourable changes to unit mix, sizes and a reduction in car parking requirements.

Mixed-use building in Dublin 6 for €1.1m

Mixed-use premises at 116 Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding €1.1 million for a mixed-use, two-storey building at 116 Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6, which is currently vacant. The ground floor extends to 94.16sq m (1,014sq ft) and was previously used as a restaurant and takeaway. There is a separate access from Ranelagh Road to the first floor, where a two-bedroom apartment and a one-bedroom unit are currently vacant.

Peter Love of Cushman & Wakefield said that whoever buys the building could expect “an extremely attractive return for this location”.

Roof garden with a view in Limerick offices

Computer-generated image of Gardens International office building on Henry Street in Limerick city

Cushman & Wakefield is quoting a rent of €349 per sq m (€32.50per sq ft) for high-quality office space under construction at Henry Street in Limerick city. The Gardens International office development, due to be completed in the final three months of this year, will have 7,432sq m (80,000sq ft) of office space with a LEED gold quality specification and a floor-to -ceiling height of 2.6m.

An unusual feature of the development will be a 510sq m (5,500sq ft) communal area for management and staff to congregate. The development will also have a roof level garden with a full height atrium to allow natural light onto all floors.

John Buckley and Karl Byrne of Cushman & Wakefield said the new development would have flexible floor plates options ranging from 5,000 to 80,000sq ft with panoramic views over Limerick city.

Offices with canal views at Charlemont

One Grand Parade, Dublin 6

Colliers International is currently marketing an office suite with canal views at One Grand Parade, Dublin 6, which is available at €55 per sq ft on a short-term sub-lease up to September, 2021. The 221sq m (2,379sq ft) of office accommodation occupies the fourth floor of the building, which overlooks the Charlemont Luas Station.

Healthy growth for home diagnostics firm

LetsGetChecked has leased a second office at Adelphi House, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

LetsGetChecked, described as a “home diagnostics firm”, has leased a second office site in Adelphi House in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. The four-year-old company is to pay a rent of €269 per sq m (€25 per sq ft) for 164sq m (1,765sq ft) under a 10-year lease with a break option in year five.

Ashling O’Hanlon of letting agent QRE said she knew the office suite would not last long on the market, given Dún Laoghaire’s popularity with small- to medium-sized companies.