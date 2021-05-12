Savills appoints head of Workthere Ireland

Savills Ireland has appointed Sarah Keane to lead its flexible, co-working and serviced office brokerage, Workthere Ireland.

As head of the platform, Ms Keane will work with Savills’ clients to advise them on the appropriate workplace solutions for their businesses. She will also be responsible for driving the development and brand presence of the company across the Irish market.

Prior to joining Workthere Ireland, Ms Keane was area sales manager for servivced office specialists Regus and SPACES. She previously held management positions in the jewellery industry in Cork and London, and later completed a contract as a business development executive for the Cork Chamber of Commerce.

Workthere Ireland was launched by Savills in Ireland and the UK in 2017, and has since expanded its operation to 10 countries, including the US, Singapore, France and Germany, with plans to expand further in the coming months.

Commenting on the appointment, Michael Healy, director at Workthere and Savills Ireland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the team and look forward to the growth and expansion of Workthere Ireland under her leadership. As businesses recover from Covid-19 related disruption and reimagine themselves for the ‘new normal’, many will look to adopt remote-work models. We are already seeing this, with a spike in activity on Workthere Ireland from companies seeking to create a hybrid work-model in anticipation of the return to office life in the coming months.”

An analysis by Workthere Ireland of the enquiries it has received from employers suggests that management across a range of business sectors are now pushing for more flexible leases and terms, along with the option of multiple hubs to focus on collaborative work as opposed to the traditional requirement for large volumes of space for individual work. Workthere Ireland offers work spaces capable of accommodating from one person to over 200 workers.