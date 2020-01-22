O’Flynn ‘very unhappy’ with extra payments to former employee, court hears

Developer Michael O’Flynn was “very unhappy” with hundreds of thousands of pounds sterling in extra payments that his group gave to former employee Patrick Cox, the High Court heard.

Several companies in the O’Flynn group are suing former employees Patrick Cox, Liam Foley, Eoghan Kearney and others saying they made a €12.5 million profit on a student accommodation project on Gardiner Street, Dublin, at the business’s expense. The former employees deny the allegations.

Paul Gardiner, defence senior counsel, pointed out that e-mails show three O’Flynn-linked companies, Albert Project Management, Grey Willow and Victoria Hall Management, paid Mr Cox hundreds of thousands of pounds in consultancy fees between 2010 and 2015.

They included two payments totalling £500,000 from Grey Willow in May 2014 and January 2015.

Mr O’Flynn said that e-mail confirmed the “extraordinary amounts” of money that Mr Cox was being paid.

“I was very unhappy with the concept of one employee getting special treatment,” Mr O’Flynn said.

He added that he pointed this out to Mr Cox’s direct manager, John Nesbitt, head of the O’Flynn UK business, at the time.

Mr O’Flynn explained that Mr Cox constantly sought payment on top of his salary for extra work on different projects.

He told the court that he believed other group employees were more deserving of extra payments like those negotiated by Mr Cox.

Mr Gardiner noted that one of the other defendants, Mr Foley, also received consultancy fees in 2013 and 2014.

Mr O’Flynn indicated that some of these could date to a period after Mr Foley’s resignation in April 2014, when he worked as a consultant for the group.

At the time, Mr O’Flynn did not have shares in the three British companies. They were structured to separate them from group businesses whose debts the National Asset Management Agency controlled. However, the developer maintains that they were associated companies.

Among other things, the defendants are challenging the claim that they were obliged to work for the entire O’Flynn group and all associated companies.

However, Mr O’Flynn told the court that there was “no question” that Mr Cox, originally employed by the group’s UK arm, had a central role for O’Flynn Capital Partners for two days a week in Dublin after that company was established in February 2014. This mainly involved identifying opportunities for student accommodation in Dublin.

“It is completely incorrect to suggest that it was not Mr Cox’s role to look for student accommodation opportunities in Dublin,” Mr O’Flynn said.

Consultancy fees

Mr Gardiner pointed out that the three UK companies were paying Mr Cox consultancy fees during the period when the group maintains he was seeking student apartment opportunities in Dublin.

The lawyer also said that in December 2013, when Mr Nesbitt agreed to pay him £500,000 in consultancy fees, Mr Cox told his boss that he intended to set up his own development business in Dublin. “Mr Nesbitt had no problem with that,” Mr Gardiner added.

“That was never discussed with me,” Mr O’Flynn stressed. He pointed out that he was the only person who could have approved Mr Cox establishing his own business in Ireland while still working for the group. “Mr Nesbitt could not have agreed that without discussing it with me,” he added.

Mr Gardiner said that Mr Nesbitt had signed a letter dated July 7th, 2014 allowing Mr Cox to develop commercial, residential and other properties in Dublin. Mr O’Flynn stated that both he and Mr Nesbitt had always understood that Mr Cox, who drafted the letter, wanted it so he could build a house here.

However, Mr Gardiner pointed out that a second draft of the letter included a new paragraph obliging Mr Cox to seek permission to work on any project worth more than €500,000, but stating this could not reasonably be refused.

He added that Mr Cox included this following talks with Mr Nesbitt. Mr O’Flynn responded that Mr Nesbitt would not have signed the letter had he understood that it allowed his employee to compete with the group.

He added evidence shows that Mr Nesbitt’s then personal assistant, Sarah Jennings, boasted how “she managed to get him to sign it”.

The group maintains that Mr Cox began working on the Gardiner Street project in 2014, while still an employee, and continued until he left in 2015.

Mr O’Flynn argued several times that company e-mails do not show Mr Cox getting involved with student accommodation projects for the group because he was working on his own development without his employer’s knowledge.