O’Flynn Group gets green light for new Cork offices

Developer Michael O’Flynn has secured planning permission for further office accommodation on the last remaining commercial site at Park Place in Cork’s Eastgate Retail and Business Park.

Joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and Lisney are inviting potential occupiers to express their interest in the scheme, which upon delivery will comprise 12,077sq m (130,000sq ft) of grade A office space across three buildings. While the entire development can be linked to provide a single headquarter premises, the O’Flynn Group is open to meeting tenants’ requirements for 929sq m (10,000sq ft) and upwards.

Park Place occupies a pivotal position at the entrance to Eastgate Retail and Business Park. Developed by the O’Flynn Group over the last 18 years, the scheme extends across a total area of 120 acres of commercial and retail accommodation.

Major occupiers

The business park element comprises 84 acres and is home to a number of major occupiers including Lilly, Laya Healthcare, DPS Engineering, PFH, CIF, Clearstream, Pepsi and Gilead.

The development’s location allows for easy access to both Cork city centre and Cork Airport via the N40 South Link Road. The Cork/Midleton and Cobh commuter trains are located within minutes of the development, while numerous bus routes serve the city centre and its surrounding suburbs.

Further information on the office accommodation at Park Place is available from Seán Healy or Siobhán Young at Cushman &Wakefield and from Margaret Kelleher or David McCarthy at Lisney.