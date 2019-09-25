North City Business Park unit available to buy at €1.35m or to let at €105k

Agent Harvey is offering a light industrial warehouse and office unit at North City Business Park in Dublin for sale at an asking price of €1.35 million or to let at a quoting annual rent of €105,000.

Unit C2 is a modern, semidetached facility extending to a total gross external area of 1,119.24sq m (12,047sq ft). It comes with a generous-sized yard to the rear which is fenced and gated.

The warehouse area of 817.47sq m (8,799sq ft) has a clear internal height of 35ft (10.6m) with loading access through one full-height level access door and one dock leveller (subject to excavating filled ramp). A small workshop area is contained within the warehouse, over which there is additional storage space of 91.68sq m (987sq ft). There is also a non-structural mezzanine of 192.78sq m (2,075sq ft).

There is a reception area at ground floor level and offices and staff facilities of 301.77sq m (3,248sq ft) on the first floor. These are situated to the front of the building, and are well presented and fully-fitted throughout. Car parking for 10 cars is provided to the front of the subject property.

Excellent location

North City Business Park occupies an excellent location, immediately off the N2/Junction 5 of the M50 motorway. The scheme offers quick and easy access to Dublin Port Tunnel, Dublin Airport and the numerous arterial routes serving Dublin city centre. A recent repositioning of the security hut at the park’s North Road access has further improved the speed of exit from the development.

Harvey director Kevin McHugh says: “Unit C2 is a high-quality facility that has been well maintained by the current owners. Warehouse units with large, secure yards are in strong demand, so this feature of the property is sure to appeal to the market.”