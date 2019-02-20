Logistics specialist William Harvey rebrands to Harvey

Industrial and logistics specialist William Harvey is undergoing a corporate rebranding after nearly 40 years in the business. It is now known as Harvey.

Founded in 1979 by Bill Harvey, it has acted for many leading Irish and international companies, financial institutions, developers, investment funds, public sector bodies, private investors, owner-occupiers, tenants and professional advisors.

Recent transactions include the letting of the 12,494sq m (134,484sq ft) Unit 103 at Northwest Business Park to Sonas Bathrooms; the acquisition of the 17,176sq m (184,886sq ft) Unit 1 at Dublin Airport Logistics Park for €19 million; and the sale of Unit H at Aerodrome Business Park for €7.555 million to Aviva.

Clear understanding

Its executive team includes Philip Harvey, Kevin McHugh and Siobhan Convery with Bill Harvey as chairman.

“We have a deep-rooted contact base across industrial estates and business parks, together with a clear understanding of the inter-related issues from development advice, investment, rent reviews and valuations,” says Philip Harvey.