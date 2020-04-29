CBRE merges residential and commercial capital markets teams

CBRE Ireland has announced its intention to bring its residential capital markets and commercial capital markets divisions together into a fully-integrated team, in a move which it says will create the largest property advisory team in the country.

The implementation of the strategy will see CBRE’s residential team receiving support from the company’s senior capital markets advisors, including Willie Norse, Kyle Rothwell and Dessie Kilkenny, together with Peter Garrigan, director within CBRE’s development land division.

Commenting on the company’s move, Myles Clarke, managing director of CBRE Ireland said: “We are delighted to make this strategic change, which we believe will enhance our service offering and reap benefits for our clients. We have exciting plans to grow both business lines in unity and we will look to build on our dominant market position.

“Our residential capital markets team has successfully created a high value, niche brand for themselves in the areas of multifamily, co-living, student accommodation and social leasing in a short period of time and we will continue to promote this centre of excellence to our clients.”