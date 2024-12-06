Indian payments company Juspay to create 30 jobs in Dublin

Juspay senior director James Lloyd, with Siobhan Hanley, Michael Lohan, and Maeve McConnon of IDA Ireland.

Indian payments company Juspay is to create 30 jobs in Dublin over the next three years with the establishment of a new European Hub.

The company, which has customers all over the world, offers products to simplify payments and reduce fraud, and also offers foreign exchange services.

It said the Dublin office “marks a significant milestone” in its international expansion, reflecting its commitment to a growing European customer base.

Backed by top-tier investors such as SoftBank, Accel, and VEF, Juspay also provides end-to-end payment acceptance and real-time payments infrastructure for leading banks.

Headquartered in Bangalore – dubbed India’s Silicon Valley – Juspay processes more than 175 million transactions daily, with over $670 billion (€633 billion) in annual total processed volume.

The team in Dublin will focus on serving and broadening its customer base of enterprise merchants and tech-forward banks across Europe, as well as internationally.

“Dublin’s thriving tech ecosystem, combined with access to global clients and world-class talent, makes it the perfect location for Juspay’s European expansion,” said Sheetal Lalwani, chief operating officer and co-founder.

“We are excited to contribute to the ecosystem while driving growth with new and existing clients and partners.”

Juspay senior director James Lloyd said: “Having started my own payments career in Dublin, to which I’ve recently returned after a decade-plus leading fintech and banking solutions in Asia, I’m delighted that we’ve selected Ireland as our launch pad for Europe.

“I personally know the calibre of talent, clients, and partners here, with which we can drive the next generation of payments infrastructure solutions.”

With a team of nearly 1,200 people, and a singular focus on solving payments engineering problems at scale, the group’s business agenda includes the application of artificial intelligence.

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said he was “delighted” to welcome Juspay to Ireland “at the cutting edge of Fintech in Dublin over the coming years”.

“This demonstrates strong confidence in Ireland as a prime location for Indian and Pan-Asian headquartered companies to expand their business into Europe and aligns with IDA’s strategy to secure FDI from a diverse range of markets.”