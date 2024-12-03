Software group Oracle and Junior Achievement Ireland have put together a new programme to help junior cycle students gain insights into varied careers and fields of study in science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (Steam) through practical hands-on activities over three modules.

The revamped Futurewize initiative will see volunteers from Oracle and other Steam industries sharing their own career stories with 1,200 students across Ireland to provide positive role models and from the world of work to encourage students to consider a career in a Steam-related discipline.

“This is an amazing framework to showcase the endless possibilities – in both education and career journeys – that are open to every young person with aspiration,” said Cormac Watters, executive vice-president, EMEA applications at Oracle. “No one should feel they do not have the opportunity to be part of an exciting future.”

Mary Walsh, who teaches at Ardscoil La Salle in Raheny, Dublin, said the Futurewize programme was important because it helped students picture themselves in a variety of Steam careers.

“It gives them a chance to look beyond the classroom and see what the future might hold,” she said. “I’ve found that it really boosts their confidence and excitement about science.”

The programme was initially designed with Science Foundation Ireland back in 2018 but Oracle has now come on board and the programme has been revamped and updated. Junior Achievement Ireland works in partnership with businesses to provide training and courses for students at both primary and secondary level.

Director of development Ann Butler said the hope was that students emerge from the Futurewize programme understanding the variety of careers available to them within Stem.

“It’s not just someone in a lab coat in a lab messing around with Bunsen burners,” she said.

Ms Butler said one of the goals of Futurewize was to give students – particularly girls – an understanding that there was a space for them in the technology workplace.