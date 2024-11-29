John FitzGerald, in his weekly column, wonders how could the European Union respond if Donald Trump imposes tariffs. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The scale of pension contributions the CIÉ Group will have to make in future will increase significantly to unaffordable levels, based on actuarial projections, the chairman of the State-owned transport group has warned the Government.

Aidan Murphy told Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan that the board wanted to transition over time to a single defined contribution scheme across the group which includes Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Irish Rail. Martin Wall and Emmet Malone report. And in Agenda the issue is explored in detail.

The co-founders of Tipperary-based cancer drug company Shorla Oncology, Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan were named as EY Entrepreneurs of the Year at the annual awards ceremony in Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow on Thursday evening. Ivor Queally, chief executive of QK Group South Africa, was named best international entrepreneur while Ruth, John and David Mackey, the siblings behind Galway-based laser system company Mbryonics, were named best established entrepreneurs at the awards.

A leading critic of Germany’s debt brake has urged politicians to expedite its reform before the brake breaks Germany.

University of Düsseldorf economist Jens Südekum’s warning comes after ex-chancellor Angela Merkel joined the debt brake reform camp this week – adding pressure on her centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to follow. Derek Scally reports from Berlin.

As a result of the US election, the world economy faces a particularly uncertain future over the next four years. Trade arrangements between the US and all other countries are likely to be torn up. John FitzGerald, in his weekly column, wonders how could the European Union respond if Donald Trump imposes tariffs.

In our weekly interview slot, Colin Gleeson talks to Certa managing director Orla Stevens who gave up on her dream of being a famous radio broadcaster but now runs a major fuel supplier. She is on a mission to heat home but also slash emissions.

‘Ireland is on a winning streak’: The outsider’s view of our economy Listen | 38:58

Christine Lagarde has urged Europe’s political leaders to co-operate with Donald Trump over tariffs and buy more products made in the US, warning that an acrimonious trade war risks wiping out global economic growth.

The European Central Bank chief said in her first interview since Trump won his second presidential term that the EU needed “not to retaliate, but to negotiate” with a president-elect who has threatened a blanket tariff of up to 20 per cent on all non-Chinese US imports. Roula Khalaf, Patrick Jenkins and Olaf Storbeck report.

Irish companies are increasingly optimistic about their prospects, a new survey has found, but economic uncertainty remains a concern. The Azets barometer rated Irish businesses as the second most optimistic of the six Northern European countries it surveyed, with companies in the construction and manufacturing sectors were the most optimistic. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Irish tech company Wayflyer has been named as the fastest growing technology company in Deloitte’s annual ranking, writes Ciara O’Brien. The company, which provides ecommerce stores with affordable unsecured loans to allow them to fund advertising and inventory in advance of selling items, topped the Deloitte 2024 Technology Fast 50 awards.

