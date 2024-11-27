Enda Kenny to get special recognition gong at EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Roger Wallace, partner lead, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, Eimear McCrann, director, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year; and Enda Kenny, winner of the special recognition award. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Former taoiseach Enda Kenny is to receive a special recognition award at Thursday’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards.

The ceremony, which takes place at Powerscourt Hotel, Co Wicklow, marks the 27th year of the awards programme in Ireland, which celebrates transformative leaders.

Mr Kenny, who was Fine Gael leader from 2002 to 2017 and served as taoiseach from 2011 to 2017, oversaw the growth of the party to become the largest political organisation in Ireland.

Originally from Islandeady, near Castlebar, Co Mayo, he became the youngest member of the 20th Dáil at 24, and held a number of political roles over his four-decade political career, including TD for Mayo West and Mayo, minister of State at the Department of Labour and Department of Education with responsibility for youth affairs, minister for tourism and trade, and minister for defence.

“During his tenure as taoiseach, Enda Kenny led Ireland through challenging times and helped to stabilise the economy following the financial crisis. He was not afraid to make tough choices and implement measures that helped to restore investor confidence and create a stable economic environment for businesses to thrive,” said Roger Wallace, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year partner lead.

“By restoring confidence and pride in our nation, Enda Kenny was instrumental in redefining Ireland’s place in the world. His career remains a truly exceptional one in Irish politics.”

Mr Kenny joins a list of recipients that include An Post chief executive David McRedmond, the chief executive of Special Olympics International Mary Davis and former president Mary Robinson. The award has also been presented in recent years to frontline workers in the HSE and An Garda Síochána for their work during Covid.

Mr Kenny said he was honoured to receive the award.

“Entrepreneurship is something we excel at in Ireland and I am truly grateful to be recognised among this esteemed group,” he said.

“Supporting and cultivating our business and entrepreneurial community is incredibly important for a robust and thriving economy. It is brilliant to see the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme shine a light on the many fantastic Irish entrepreneurs that are having a positive impact on Ireland’s economy and society.”