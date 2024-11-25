AIB commits €20m to sustainability education and research

AIB said it is committing over €20 million in new sustainability focused education and research initiatives, half of which is earmarked for a new AIB Trinity Climate Hub at Trinity College Dublin.

The announcement comes as the bank prepares to hold its 8th annual sustainability conference on Monday, where former president Mary Robinson and US actor, film producer and UN goodwill ambassador for biodiversity Edward Nortan will be among key speakers.

AIB said the Trinity climate hub “will bring researchers together to address challenges around maintaining a stable and liveable climate, securing biodiversity and the ecosystem services provided by nature, adapting to climate change, and reversing water degradation”.

AIB has also committed €10 million to support world class PhD research through Innovate for Ireland, a public-private partnership and flagship initiative of Ireland’s Global Talent Strategy, designed to attract and retain world class talent undertaking research to meet the challenges of the future.

“Education and knowledge play a critical role in creating strong and resilient economies and societies. The transition to a low-carbon future creates real opportunities for learning and innovation,” said AIB chief executive Colin Hunt.