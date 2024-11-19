Dalata agrees sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford for €21m

Hotel group Dalata has agreed to sell its Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford to Neville Hotels in a deal worth €21 million.

The deal is expected to complete in January, and staff employed at the hotel will transition to the new hotel group.

“The Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford has been a significant part of Dalata’s journey, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team there for all their hard work and commitment,” said Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group “The hotel has a strong management team in place and a proven track record of strong performance, providing me with confidence that it will continue to excel as part of Neville Hotels. Our focus now is to ensure a smooth and positive transition, providing support to our colleagues throughout this period of change.”

Neville Hotels, which is owned by Wexford man Seamus Neville, owns a number of hotels in Ireland, including Druids Glen and Golf Resort in Co Wicklow, The Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire, and the River Court Hotel in Kilkenny.

READ MORE

The addition of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford comes following Neville’s recent acquisition of the Ravenport resort in Curracloe.

“This acquisition marks our sixth hotel for the group and we feel this hotel will complement our new property in Curracloe, The Ravenport Resort, very well,” said Therese Kelly, Director of Neville Hotels. “The management team at Neville Hotels, with involvement from Therese Kelly, look forward to working closely with the hotel’s strong management team to continue to run operations as normal. We are looking forward to investing in the property in the future to ensure its status as one of Wexford Town’s most popular hotels remains”.

This is the second hotel that Dalata has sold in Wexford in recent months. In September, the group announced it had sold the Maldron Hotel in Wexford to the Neville Park Hotel Group, which is run by Wexford businessman Colm Neville and includes the Riverside Park Hotel and Crown Quarter in Wexford and the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

The net proceeds of both transactions are being returned to shareholders through the share buyback programme announced on October 15th.