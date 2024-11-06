Dalata buys Radisson Blu Dublin Airport hotel in €83m deal

Shane Casserly, deputy CEO of Dalata (left) with chief executive Dermot Crowley: 'a compelling opportunity to secure a strong revenue generating hotel in an excellent location'. Photograph: Neil Phillips

Dalata Hotel Group has bought the Radisson Blu at Dublin Airport in a deal worth €83 million.

The four-star hotel, which has 229 bedrooms, meeting and event facilities and on-site parking, is located near Dublin Airport’s second terminal. It was refurbished in 2019, and has two significant planning approvals that will bring development opportunities in the future.

The Radisson is currently managed by Windward Asset Management. In 2023, the hotel had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €6.5 million.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of next year, must be sanctioned by competition regulators. Once complete, Dalata plans to rebrand the hotel as a Clayton Hotel. Dalata already operates the Maldron Hotel at Dublin Airport, but that operating licence is due to expire in January 2026.

“The acquisition of this hotel is a compelling opportunity to secure a strong revenue generating hotel in an excellent location. This hotel is well positioned to provide hospitality services to Dublin Airport passengers and the greater north Dublin community, supporting both the local and national economies,” said Shane Casserly, deputy chief executive of Dalata Hotel Group.

“The hotel aligns with our investment criteria and offers us the very attractive opportunity to invest and further develop the hotel offering on the overall site, delivering greater investment returns into the future.”