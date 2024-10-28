Deloitte signs lease for new Irish head office at 1 Adelaide Road

Professional services firm Deloitte Ireland has signed a lease for a new headquarters building, 1 Adelaide Road in Dublin 2, in a move that will consolidate its operations in Dublin under one roof.

Deloitte chief executive Harry Goddard described the move as a “significant milestone” for the Big Four accounting firm. “I’m looking forward to working with our teams to create a best-in-class space for collaboration with our clients to address their most complex business challenges and exploring ways in which we can positively impact the community in our new location,” he said.

Deloitte Ireland has about 3,000 employees providing audit, tax, consulting and financial advisory services to clients.

Last year The Irish Times revealed that Deloitte has chosen Irish Life Assurance’s building at Adelaide Road as its preferred location for a new HQ. At the time Mr Goddard said the office would have 1,450 desks, while the firm has about 2,500 staff in Dublin. “We are focused on creating an environment for increased collaboration and connection, and the office will facilitate that through work spaces and more open collaboration zones,” he said.

The Irish Life site was selected from a shortlist of three properties for the new HQ. Deloitte was paying a blended rate of about €55 per sq ft for its existing office space across a number of buildings in the city.

The 10-storey over-basement property at Adelaide Road was formerly used by AIB and is located on the green Luas line close to the Harcourt stop. It will offer about 160,000sq ft of space to Deloitte. Demolition of existing property began earlier this year.