New government should boost timber industry, says Forest Industries Ireland

The next government can dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions with policies to boost the use of timber in construction, lobby group, Forest Industries Ireland (FII) says.

FII, part of business body Ibec, warns that a cut in forestry funding to €91 million from €110 million in Budget 2025 reflects falling activity and shows that the industry is “going in the wrong direction”.

In a manifesto published in advance of likely general election in coming weeks, the group calls on the incoming government to promote timber construction with “green” public procurement and to reinvigorate the Republic’s forestry industry.

FII warns that the State is lagging the rest of the European Union (EU) in green construction. Governments across Europe are incentivising the use of timber through regulation and public procurement, it says.

France demands that 50 per cent of new public buildings be timber while the Olympic Village, built for Paris 2024, used 45 per cent timber in its construction, FII notes.

The group points out that 12 per cent of Irish greenhouse gas emissions come from construction. “We should insist on greener buildings,” says FII director, Mark McAuley.

“For every 100,000 scheme houses built using timber frame rather than masonry, we reduce carbon emissions by more than 600,000 tonnes,” he adds.

“But we have to keep planting productive forests if we are to build timber homes into the future.”

Mr McAuley points out that while Government policy is to increase forestry, new planting stands at just 2,000 hectares a-year.

FII’s manifesto wants incentives for farmers to tip the balance towards tree planting, cut bureaucracy and speed up licensing.

The group is demanding that the State move away from blanket environmental restrictions that rule out large quantities of land viable for forestry, which is already competing with agriculture.

It is seeking supports for planting conifers, the industry’s “economic engine”, which produce the right type of wood for sawmills to manufacture building materials and other commercial timber products.

FII also recommends that the next government should create a new, independent forestry agency to promote and develop the industry.

“Ireland lags behind other countries in green construction,” says Mr McAuley.

“Across Europe, governments incentivise timber construction with green public procurement policies and appropriate building regulations.”

Meanwhile, the Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland, warned this week that the number of new forestry licences issued by the State have been falling.

Irish law requires licences for planting and felling trees, as well as building roads to transport timber from forests.