House prices in the Republic continued their upward climb in August, hitting double-digit growth as demand remained strong. The latest official figures indicate that prices nationally rose at an annual rate of 10.1 per cent in the year to August, up from a rate of 9.6 per cent in July. It was the 12th consecutive month to see an increase in headline inflation, a worrying trend for prospective buyers. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Poultry group Moy Park, Northern Ireland’s largest private company, saw its sales rise 10.7 per cent last year to top £2 billion (€2.39 billion) for the first time, as households increasingly turned to chicken over more expensive meats amid the cost-of-living crisis. Joe Brennan has the story.

Dublin is likely to be years away from hosting a professional American football game, hospitality industry and Government sources have indicated, as officials continue to weigh the economic benefits of holding an NFL event in the capital against the cost to the taxpayer. Ian Curran’s report comes days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said a game would be played in Dublin “soon”.

As a string of restaurants close their doors, the Inside Business podcast speaks to Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO Adrian Cummins to discuss the key issues, while Eoin Burke Kennedy explains the backdrop to Alias Tom’s winding up this week.

This week Elon Musk unveiled his much heralded robo-taxis. But are they really the next big thing? In her column, June Yoon is sceptical.

Dublin Airport’s 32 million a-year passenger limit has become an “international joke” says global air travel industry chief, Irishman Willie Walsh. Irish and US airlines are taking legal action over a 32 million a-year passenger cap imposed on the country’s biggest airport by planners in 2007 to control road traffic in the area. Mr Walsh, chief executive of global body, the International Air Transport Association, declared on Wednesday that his industry has branded the limit a joke. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Cantillon assesses Big Tech’s embrace of nuclear power to run their growing data centre-related energy demands, while also looking at what’s in store for the Irish banks given the European Central Bank will likely cut interest rates again today.

In Innovation, Neil Briscoe looks reports on how one coffee business is trying to reduce carbon emissions tied to your cup of morning joe, while Olive Keogh speaks to the woman behind a new app targeting female sports fans poorly served by existing platforms.

There are many things to consider if you want to change mobile phone tariffs, from the basic price to the quality of service and several stops in between. In Technology, Ciara O’Brien takes you through what you need to consider, while also reviewing Google’s new set top box. Is it worth it?

The High Court has made orders disqualifying two men from acting as company directors after hearing they allowed “bogus” purchase invoices to be used to fraudulently reclaim €156,000 VAT from the Revenue Commissioners. Ellen O’Riordan was in court.

Plans have been lodged for a 100-bedroom Raglan Townhouse hotel for Baggot Street Upper in south Dublin. Gordon Deegan reports on the application by Raglan Townhouse Hotel Ltd, for planning permission for the hotel at 46, 48 and 52-54 Baggot Street Upper and at 46, 48, 50 and 52-54 Eastmoreland Lane, Dublin 4.

