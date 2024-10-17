Incoming MetroLink CEO requested removal of probationary period in €550k contract

The new chief executive of the MetroLink underground project asked that a probationary period be removed from his €550,000-per-year contract because of the “upheaval for him and his family” in taking up the post.

Sean Sweeney, who was appointed to lead the development of Dublin’s Metro in June, also said a “lay-off clause” should the underground rail project be stalled or suspended was unacceptable.

In contract discussions Mr Sweeney also asked if he could be paid a car allowance instead of being provided with use of an electric vehicle.

The new Metrolink chief executive queried whether he could opt out of a public service pension scheme and receive an added payment on top of his salary instead.

Mr Sweeney has moved from New Zealand to Ireland to lead the project with his appointment formally announced by the Government during the summer.

The role comes with lucrative terms and conditions including a €550,000 salary, private health insurance for him and his family, and up to €30,000 in moving and relocation expenses.

The deal was agreed after the Department of Transport warned that failure to secure the right candidate would “represent a significant and unacceptable increase in the overall risk profile.”

Internal emails, obtained under Freedom of Information legislation, detail how Mr Sweeney was concerned over the inclusion of two clauses on probation and the possibility of being laid off.

One message between officials said: “[Clause on probation] period has been removed. It is not deemed acceptable by the candidate for such a senior role considering the upheaval for him and his family.”

The original contract had said that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) reserved the right to lay off or reduce the chief executive’s working hours “in the event of suspension or inactivity of the Metrolink Project.”

An internal email said: “This clause has been removed as it is not acceptable to the candidate for such a senior role. This Department [of Transport], TII Chair and CEO are in agreement with its removal.”

Other changes were sought to the contract around the provision of a car and pension payments for the role.

One email to the Department of Public Expenditure said: “Is it an option for him to opt out of the pension scheme and receive a payment in lieu of these? Could an allowance be provided rather than the provision of an EV car?”

A senior official responded saying: “It is not an option to provide payment in lieu of pension or an allowance in lieu of EV car.”

There was also discussion over “automatic termination” of the post if the government decided not to go ahead with Metrolink.

A 12-month redundancy package had been agreed but Mr Sweeney asked for confirmation this payment would be made in other circumstances where the Metro project was halted or abandoned.

In response to the concerns over probation, lay-offs, and redundancy, a senior official in the Department of Public Expenditure said they were happy for changes to be made.

An email said: “We do not object to the proposed amendments noting that Department of Transport and TII are satisfied they are necessary and appropriate, and on the basis that the principal terms and conditions set out in the contract reflect the terms previously sanctioned.”

Asked about the contract discussions, a spokesman for the Department of Transport said: “It was recognised ahead of the recruitment process that there would only be a small group of professionals across the globe with the expertise to deliver MetroLink.

“The recruitment of a project director was led by Transport Infrastructure Ireland which held a competitive, international competition.”