The European Union (EU) has warned the Republic that it must introduce new rules to speed up planning approval and other permits for green energy projects into Irish law.

All EU member states had to make the revised Renewable Energy Directive 2023/2413, which streamlines green energy permitting, part of their own laws by July 1st this year. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

What’s your reaction to an online poll? Do you think they’re the honest and unfiltered voice of the people, whether on politics, pet competitions or favoured hairstyles, biscuits and bands? Or do you immediately wonder how rigged the vote might have been?

While upvoting a Jaffa cake over a Hob Nob might properly be viewed as just a bit of fun, online political polls have been raising other questions, about reliability, manipulability, and therefore, influence, ever since they dramatically entered the voting scene around 2012, writes Karlin Lillington in her weekly column.

Irish services activity expanded in September as the economy grew at the strongest rate since March, according to fresh data which also show that costs for the sector declined. Fiona Keely reports.

Budget 2025: What it means for Irish households and businesses Listen | 35:48

Betting and gaming company BoyleSports will sponsor Big Brother on Virgin Media this season in a deal understood to be worth about €250,000, writes Fiona Keeley.

When CalypsoAI opened its office in Dublin in June last year, it had a growth plan. The centre of excellence for the generative AI security company would accommodate up to 50 staff within two years, growing from the 20 it had hired in Ireland and Britain in the three years since it had begun operating here.

But as the demand for generative artificial intelligence services in business has exploded, so too has CalypsoAI’s business. Ciara O’Brien reports.

As a structural engineering student travelling regularly between the University of Edinburgh and his home in Northern Ireland, Paul Stewart quickly discovered the faff involved in getting his personal belongings home each time he changed student accommodation.

Having found no easy way to do so, Stewart spotted a gap in the market for a door-to-door courier service for luggage and personal effects and Belfast-based My Baggage was born. Olive Keogh reports.

US president Joe Biden’s reluctance to step aside from the US presidential race on the basis of his belief that he was the only candidate who could defeat Donald Trump is a classic case of someone trapped by a cognitive bias.

It’s a common problem. Consider Muhammad Ali’s decision to stay in the ring well best his prime and the disastrous consequences it had for his mental and physical health, or Tiger Woods, who now puts in underwhelming performances in golf tournaments after enduring career-threatening injuries. Frank Dillon meets author Nuala Walsh to discuss the issue.

Cantillon marvels at the budget pair’s ability not to mention Apple and reckons the hospitality sector overreached when it came to VAT.

Meet Buddy, the answer to your lawn care. This appropriately named and handy robot mower doesn’t need space for a large home base, and it is suitable for lawns of up to 200sq m. The rechargeable battery is removable so it can be swapped out if needed, writes Ciara O’Brien in her tech review.

