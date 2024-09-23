Focus on infrastructure needed to boost housing delivery, says construction industry

The industry cannot build houses at scale without water and electricity infrastructure connections in place, said Construction Industry Federation director-general Hubert Fitzpatrick. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The Irish construction industry cannot build enough homes to meet demand unless more money is ring-fenced for the provision and maintenance of critical utilities infrastructure like water and electricity, the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has said.

In advance of its annual conference in Dublin on Tuesday, the industry body said without investment in basic infrastructure, multinational companies will look elsewhere for investment locations.

One week away from Budget 2025, CIF said it wants the Coalition to ringfence more capital in the Republic’s water and wastewater infrastructure. In the long run, it also wants the Government to develop “a plan-led approach to infrastructure to ensure critical utilities”

“At least 60,000 houses a year are needed,” said CIF director general Hubert Fitzpatrick in a statement. “The industry cannot build houses at scale without water and electricity infrastructure connections in place.”

“Infrastructure that enables foreign direct investment (FDI), economic growth and employment is also vital. Lack of such capacity will result in our FDI companies looking elsewhere, which would be a big loss in terms of the further development of our country,” he said.

Mr Fitzpatrick also said the Government cannot afford to have a “limited perspective” in relation to technological infrastructure.

“Failing to invest in robust data infrastructure risks us falling behind in global competitiveness. To stay ahead, we must create an environment where technology can thrive.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers is set to address the conference on Tuesday morning on the role of the construction industry in delivering sustainable growth.

Other speakers on the agenda include Amazon Ireland lead and operations director Neil Morris, BAM Construction UK and Ireland executive director Alasdair Henderson and Sisk Group managing director Owen Sisk.