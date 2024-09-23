Clare-headquartered Vitalograph buys US partner

Clare-headquartered respiratory device manufacturer Vitalograph has acquired its US-based partner Morgan Scientific in a deal thought to be worth as much as $12 million (€10.8 million).

Vitalograph is a family-owned business that was established by Dietmar and Margaret Garbe in the UK in 1963 and has been based in Co Clare since 1974 where its headquarters are located.

The company is a global provider of respiratory diagnostic solutions and clinical drug trial services.

Morgan Scientific a long-term partner of the group, and the deal is designed to strengthen Vitalograph’s US commercial footprint and enable it to meet the growing global demand for its products, particularly in advanced pulmonary function testing.

Vitalograph chief executive Frank Keane said the group has enjoyed “a long and successful relationship” with Morgan Scientific.

“This agreement is the natural progression for both companies as our combined expertise allows us to focus on delivering the best possible diagnostic solutions that can enable a better understanding of lung health,” he said.

The value of the deal was not disclosed but it is understood from industry sources that it could be worth as much as €12 million.

Morgan Scientific is an expert in customer-facing software for advanced pulmonary function test (PFT) systems. ComPAS2, the company’s flagship software, powers Vitalograph’s range of advanced PFT products, the VitaloPFT Series.

Morgan Scientific is also a key distributor for Vitalograph’s pulmonary function testing solutions in the US.

“The recent creation of the VitaloPFT Series has given us valuable experience in working as a team and built mutual respect for our individual expertise,” Mr Keane said.

“Morgan Scientific is a natural complement to the Vitalograph brand, and this development brings incredible value to our customers all over the world. This acquisition paves the way for us to develop our comprehensive PFT range further.”

Morgan Scientific president Gareth Morgan said: “There is no other company in the world that we trust to uphold our legacy of innovation and to continue to put the needs of customers at the forefront of every decision.

“Joining a globally present and renowned brand such as Vitalograph will enable us to concentrate our efforts on building the business through what we know best – excellence in innovation and customer service.”

The acquisition of Morgan Scientific was described as “a key milestone” in Vitalograph’s plan to develop its respiratory diagnostics business globally, furthering its goal of providing comprehensive testing solutions that enable “the best possible respiratory healthcare”.

The company is in the middle of a growth strategy and is on track to treble its respiratory diagnostics business in the four years leading to 2026.

The acquisition coincides with Vitalograph’s 50th anniversary of operating and growing in Ennis.